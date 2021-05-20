Japan firms oppose this year’s Olympics, call for extra budget

TOKYO — Nearly 70% of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either canceled or postponed while more

than 80% are hoping the government will compile an extra budget to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are the questions and answers in the May 6-17 poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in

percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. About 230 companies responded to the survey.

1. Is the delay in coronavirus vaccine rollouts in Japan affecting your business? (Pick one)

Yes Not yet but Not at all Polled Replied

expect to feel

impact

All 28% 38% 34% 482 229

Manufacturers 25% 41% 33% 246 126

Non-manufacturers 32% 33% 35% 236 103

2. If you answered yes to Q1, how is the delay affecting your business? (Pick as many as you want)

Domestic Affect Cause Business trips Lag behind Others Polled Replied

consumption output and labor overseas and other countries

will stagnate logistics shortages inbound travel in competition

will stagnate

All 70% 32% 10% 38% 15% 5% 482 151

Manufacturers 64% 39% 7% 48% 19% 5% 246 84

Non-manufacturers 78% 24% 13% 25% 9% 4% 236 67

3. Do you think the government needs to compile an extra budget in the current fiscal year that began in April? (Pick one)

Yes No Polled Replied

All 84% 16% 482 220

Manufacturers 87% 13% 246 122

Non-manufacturers 81% 19% 236 98

4. If you answered yes to Q3, what size should the extra budget be? (Pick one)

Less than 5-10 trln 10-15 trln 15-20 trln Above 20 Polled Replied

5 trln yen yen yen yen trln yen

All 23% 37% 20% 8% 12% 482 177

Manufacturers 22% 37% 22% 9% 11% 246 102

Non-manufacturers 24% 36% 19% 8% 13% 236 75

5. If you answered yes to Q3, what kind of coronavirus measures should be in the extra budget? (Pick one)

Revamp Stepping up of Employment Business Corporate Additional Others Polled Replied

of efforts on measures continuation funding monetary

medical vaccine support support easing

system rollouts

All 32% 49% 3% 11% 3% 1% 1% 482 185

Manufacturers 33% 44% 4% 12% 5% 2% 0% 246 106

Non-manufacturers 30% 54% 3% 9% 1% 0% 3% 236 79

6. What do you think of Japan hosting the Tokyo Olympics this summer? (Pick one)

Should be Should be Should be Polled Replied

held postponed canceled

All 30% 32% 37% 482 217

Manufacturers 27% 35% 38% 246 121

Non-manufacturers 34% 29% 36% 236 96

7. How much of a boost do you expect the Tokyo Olympics to give to the economy? (Pick one)

Give a big Limited Not much Rather, it Polled Replied

boost boost boost will

undermine

growth

All 5% 36% 52% 7% 482 225

Manufacturers 4% 34% 52% 10% 246 125

Non-manufacturers 6% 38% 52% 4% 236 100

8. If the Olympics is canceled, how much damage will the economy suffer?

Big economic Limited Not much Rather, it Polled Replied

loss economic loss economic loss will boost

economy

All 26% 59% 13% 2% 482 223

Manufacturers 21% 63% 13% 3% 246 124

Non-manufacturers 32% 54% 13% 1% 236 99

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

