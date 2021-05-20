Japan firms oppose this year’s Olympics, call for extra budget

Article content

TOKYO — Nearly 70% of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either canceled or postponed while more

than 80% are hoping the government will compile an extra budget to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are the questions and answers in the May 6-17 poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in

percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. About 230 companies responded to the survey.

1. Is the delay in coronavirus vaccine rollouts in Japan affecting your business? (Pick one)

Yes Not yet but Not at all Polled Replied

expect to feel

impact

All 28% 38% 34% 482 229

Manufacturers 25% 41% 33% 246 126

Non-manufacturers 32% 33% 35% 236 103

2. If you answered yes to Q1, how is the delay affecting your business? (Pick as many as you want)

Domestic Affect Cause Business trips Lag behind Others Polled Replied

consumption output and labor overseas and other countries

will stagnate logistics shortages inbound travel in competition

will stagnate

All 70% 32% 10% 38% 15% 5% 482 151

Manufacturers 64% 39% 7% 48% 19% 5% 246 84

Non-manufacturers 78% 24% 13% 25% 9% 4% 236 67

3. Do you think the government needs to compile an extra budget in the current fiscal year that began in April? (Pick one)