Japan firms oppose this year’s Olympics, call for extra budget

TOKYO — Nearly 70% of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either canceled or postponed while more
than 80% are hoping the government will compile an extra budget to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
Below are the questions and answers in the May 6-17 poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in
percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. About 230 companies responded to the survey.
1. Is the delay in coronavirus vaccine rollouts in Japan affecting your business? (Pick one)
Yes Not yet but Not at all Polled Replied
expect to feel
impact
All 28% 38% 34% 482 229
Manufacturers 25% 41% 33% 246 126
Non-manufacturers 32% 33% 35% 236 103
2. If you answered yes to Q1, how is the delay affecting your business? (Pick as many as you want)
Domestic Affect Cause Business trips Lag behind Others Polled Replied
consumption output and labor overseas and other countries
will stagnate logistics shortages inbound travel in competition
will stagnate
All 70% 32% 10% 38% 15% 5% 482 151
Manufacturers 64% 39% 7% 48% 19% 5% 246 84
Non-manufacturers 78% 24% 13% 25% 9% 4% 236 67
3. Do you think the government needs to compile an extra budget in the current fiscal year that began in April? (Pick one)
Yes No Polled Replied
All 84% 16% 482 220
Manufacturers 87% 13% 246 122
Non-manufacturers 81% 19% 236 98
4. If you answered yes to Q3, what size should the extra budget be? (Pick one)
Less than 5-10 trln 10-15 trln 15-20 trln Above 20 Polled Replied
5 trln yen yen yen yen trln yen
All 23% 37% 20% 8% 12% 482 177
Manufacturers 22% 37% 22% 9% 11% 246 102
Non-manufacturers 24% 36% 19% 8% 13% 236 75
5. If you answered yes to Q3, what kind of coronavirus measures should be in the extra budget? (Pick one)
Revamp Stepping up of Employment Business Corporate Additional Others Polled Replied
of efforts on measures continuation funding monetary
medical vaccine support support easing
system rollouts
All 32% 49% 3% 11% 3% 1% 1% 482 185
Manufacturers 33% 44% 4% 12% 5% 2% 0% 246 106
Non-manufacturers 30% 54% 3% 9% 1% 0% 3% 236 79
6. What do you think of Japan hosting the Tokyo Olympics this summer? (Pick one)
Should be Should be Should be Polled Replied
held postponed canceled
All 30% 32% 37% 482 217
Manufacturers 27% 35% 38% 246 121
Non-manufacturers 34% 29% 36% 236 96
7. How much of a boost do you expect the Tokyo Olympics to give to the economy? (Pick one)
Give a big Limited Not much Rather, it Polled Replied
boost boost boost will
undermine
growth
All 5% 36% 52% 7% 482 225
Manufacturers 4% 34% 52% 10% 246 125
Non-manufacturers 6% 38% 52% 4% 236 100
8. If the Olympics is canceled, how much damage will the economy suffer?
Big economic Limited Not much Rather, it Polled Replied
loss economic loss economic loss will boost
economy
All 26% 59% 13% 2% 482 223
Manufacturers 21% 63% 13% 3% 246 124
Non-manufacturers 32% 54% 13% 1% 236 99
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)