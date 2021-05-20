Instagram to Host a Professional Development Panel for NFT Artists By CoinQuora

Instagram to Host a Professional Development Panel for NFT Artists
- Instagram plans to host an event for NFT creators.
- It will be a series of virtual streaming sessions.
The social media network Instagram is planning to host an event for Non-Fungible Token (NFT) creators.
According to an NFT artist Sean Williams (NYSE:), Facebook-owned social media aims to help content creators grow their audience.
STORY TIME:
INSTAGRAM IS BUILDING AN NFT PLATFORM RIGHT NOW AND THEY’RE REACHING OUT TO UPCOMING ARTISTS IN THE NFT SPACE TO HELP THEM BUILD IT.
THE CATCH?
They’re reaching out to artists IN OUR COMMUNITY to give them insight on what the NFT community needs, and disguising
— Sean Williams (@iArtSometimes) May 18, 2021
