Initial Jobless Claims Fall to 444k, New Post-Pandemic Low By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — The number of people filing initial claims for jobless benefits fell to a new post-pandemic low last week, adding to evidence of a steady recovery in the labor market as the economy reopens.
Initial jobless claims fell to 444,000, from a total of 478,000 the previous week, which was revised upward by 5,000.
The number of continuing claims, which are measured with a one-week time lag to initial ones, rose however by over 100,000 to 3.751 million.
The broadest measure of all those claiming unemployment-related benefits, however, corroborated the general downward trend. It fell by some 900,000 to 15.975 million as of the week ending May 1, the Labor Department said.
