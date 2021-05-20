Industrials push FTSE 100 higher; Trainline slumps

Article content

Gains in industrial stocks helped London’s FTSE 100 bounce back on Thursday from its worst daily performance in a week, while shares of Trainline slumped to the bottom of the mid-cap index as the U.K. reorganized its railway system.

The blue-chip index rose 1%, with Experian jumping 4.7% to the top of the index, a day after its upbeat quarterly revenue forecast.

The wider industrial index added 2.4%.

Banks and healthcare stocks, including HSBC Holdings , Prudential Plc, AstraZeneca Plc and Smith & Nephew, were also among the biggest boosts on the index.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 advanced 0.7%. Publisher Future surged 9.6% to the top of index after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the stock.

Globally, stock markets saw a tentative rebound and bitcoin bounced more than 12% after one of its spectacular smashes, though tapering talk from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bond markets under pressure.

“While the markets don’t want central banks to start raising interest rates too soon, they’re also clearly worried about rising prices running away and creating a situation where policymakers have no choice but to act,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.