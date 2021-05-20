Indonesia’s rupiah, yields hit multi-week lows on Fed’s tapering talks

Article content

Indonesia’s rupiah and benchmark bond yields fell to

multi-week lows on Thursday, spooked by the hint of tapering in the U.S. Federal

Reserve’s April minutes of meeting that lifted the dollar and weighed on Asia’s

other emerging currencies.

South Korea’s won, China’s yuan and Malaysia’s ringgit

dipped 0.1% each, outdone by a 0.8% drop by the rupiah, which

backs some of emerging markets’ highest-yielding debt.

But losses were capped, as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased

off session highs and the dollar steadied after popping off a three-month

low.

Fed minutes published on Wednesday said “a number” of officials thought it

might be appropriate “at some point” to “begin discussing a plan for adjusting

the pace of asset purchases,” in comments that surprised some investors.

“For the record, the Minutes were unambiguous on the need to be defensively

dovish… there was no perceptible shift in the dovish mood or commitment by the

FOMC,” Mizuho said in a client note, noting the Fed’s caution on where several

indicators, such as inflation and employment, still stand.

The yield on Indonesia’s 10-year bonds climbed to its highest

since late April, rising 11.79 basis points to 6.522%. Returns on Thai