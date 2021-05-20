India’s largest vial maker expects sales to triple on COVID-19 vaccine ramp up

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian drug vial maker Schott Kaisha is expecting annual vial sales for COVID-19 shots to more than triple as vaccine production, including by one of its top customers Serum Institute, increases in response to a monster second wave of infections.

An Indo-German joint venture between specialty glass makers Schott AG and Kaisha, the company expects to sell 380 million vials for COVID-19 vaccines in 2021-22, up from 113 million a year earlier, Director Rishad Dadachanji said in an interview.

“The demand from our major customers has gone up two-fold, and is indicated to go up three-fold in the near future,” Dadachanji said.

Serum Institute of India, which makes AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot, is planning to produce 100 million doses a month from July, up from 70 million earlier. A single vial can typically store several vaccine doses.

A major vaccine hub, India has been running short of COVID-19 shots for its own people just when the pandemic has killed at least 114,000 people since mid-April.

Schott Kaisha is also in talks with Indian manufacturers of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to supply millions of vials, but is yet to receive bulk orders, Dadachanji said. “We have received enquiries … The quantities are still in discussion.”