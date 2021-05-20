Hurricanes to Pound Atlantic in Another Active Season

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Another overactive hurricane season could be in store for the Atlantic this year, with government forecasters predicting as many as 20 named storms after a record number slammed into the U.S. mainland in 2020.

In all, six to 10 hurricanes could form in the six-month season that starts June 1, with three to five becoming major systems packing winds of 111 miles (179 kilometers) per hour or more, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. A normal season produces 14 named storms.

Record warmth in some of the world’s oceans, driven by climate change, is stoking more destructive hurricane seasons. An all-time high of 30 storms formed across the Atlantic last year, leaving more than 400 people dead and inflicting more than $40 billion in damage and losses in North America. So many storms took shape that the National Hurricane Center used up all its names and had to resort to Greek letters to designate systems.

NOAA’s forecast echoes the outlook from Colorado State University, which said in April that it expects an above-average 17 names storms in the Atlantic, including eight hurricanes and four major systems. Systems are named when their winds reach 39 miles per hour.