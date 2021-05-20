Hong Kong stocks fall as commodity sector drags on price curb fears

Article content

SHANGHAI — Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, as energy and materials firms retreated after Beijing vowed to curb sky-high commodity prices by stabilizing the market.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.7% to 28,382.02 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 10,613.27.

** The Hang Seng energy index and Hang Seng materials index slumped 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively, by midday.

** Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd, Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd and Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd shed between 4.2% and 8.4%.

** China will strengthen its management from both supply and demand sides to curb “unreasonable” increases in commodity prices, and prevent the pass-through to the consumer, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

** The comments drove prices of commodities including steel and iron ore to extend recent losses after surging this year on the back of post-lockdown recoveries in demand and easing liquidity globally.

** Digital currency and blockchain-related stocks also pulled back after a cryptocurrency slump.

** However, analysts saw a very limited impact on the broader market from the cryptocurrency fallout.

** Chinese investors’ participation in cryptocurrencies is very limited due to Beijing’s continued clampdown, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.