Hocus Pocus Sequel Release Date And Cast

The Sanderson Sisters are being resurrected once again!!!
Disney+ just announced that a Hocus Pocus sequel is officially in the works AND the original cast is returning.
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have all signed on to star in in the follow-up flick, which is set to begin production this fall.
Talk of a sequel to the beloved 1993 film began several years back but nothing was made official until now.
The new film will follow three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and now must stop the witches from their never-ending quest for immortality.
Hocus Pocus director Adam Shankman won’t be returning to the flick due a scheduling conflict but he’ll still serve as an executive producer. Meanwhile, filmmaker Anne Fletcher will be taking the directing reins.
Hocus Pocus 2 will debut in fall of 2022.
