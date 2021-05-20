Gold slips; set for third weekly gain on inflation jitters, weak dollar

Article content

Gold fell on Friday, as optimism around a

rebound in the U.S. economy lifted appeal for riskier assets,

but a weaker dollar and growing inflationary pressure limited

losses and kept bullion on track for a third straight weekly

gain.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,871.50 per ounce by

0253 GMT, but it has risen 1.6% this week. U.S. gold futures

fell 0.6% to $1,871.

“U.S. economic data has given us strong inflation alerts

this week, meaning yields and the dollar have fallen, strong

supportive factors for gold,” OANDA senior market analyst

Jeffrey Halley said.

“Today it looks like a short-term dip, absent other factors,

rather than a fully fledged turn in direction. Additionally, I

believe that upward trading momentum has increased for gold as

investors now believe that prices have made a structural low.”

The dollar was pinned near milestone lows against its rivals

and was headed for a weekly loss, while benchmark 10-year

Treasury yields fell.

Recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States

and the UK intensified concerns over inflation, lifting gold’s

appeal as an inflation hedge.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust ,

the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6%