Gold eases; set for third weekly gain on weak dollar, inflation jitters

By
Matilda Colman
-
4

Gold edged lower on Friday, as optimism

around a swift economic recovery lifted appeal for riskier

assets, although a weaker dollar and growing inflationary

pressure limited losses and kept bullion on track for a third

straight weekly rise.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,872.21 per ounce by

0126 GMT, but it has risen 1.6% this week.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,873.70 per ounce.

* The dollar was pinned near milestone lows against its

rivals and was headed for a weekly loss. A weaker greenback

makes gold more appealing for other currency holders.

* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to

1.6340% overnight. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost

of holding non-interest bearing gold.

* Risk sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat

after strong U.S. jobs data lifted hopes around a quick economic

recovery.

* Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new

claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000

last week.

* Japan’s core consumer prices slid for the ninth straight

month in April, as a record slump in cellphone fees offset

rising energy prices.

* Britain’s economy will grow much faster than expected this

year as a fast-moving coronavirus vaccine program allows

businesses to re-open and lifts confidence, a Reuters poll

found.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed

exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.6% to 1,037.09

tonnes on Thursday from 1,031.27 tonnes on Wednesday.

* Palladium gained 0.5% to $2,865.73 per ounce,

silver eased 0.1% to $27.72, while platinum edged

0.4% higher to $1,200.57.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY April

0800 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs May

0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs May

1345 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs May

1400 US Existing Home Sales April

1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash May

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)

