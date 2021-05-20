Gold eases; set for third weekly gain on weak dollar, inflation jitters

Article content

Gold edged lower on Friday, as optimism

around a swift economic recovery lifted appeal for riskier

assets, although a weaker dollar and growing inflationary

pressure limited losses and kept bullion on track for a third

straight weekly rise.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,872.21 per ounce by

0126 GMT, but it has risen 1.6% this week.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,873.70 per ounce.

* The dollar was pinned near milestone lows against its

rivals and was headed for a weekly loss. A weaker greenback

makes gold more appealing for other currency holders.

* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to

1.6340% overnight. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost

of holding non-interest bearing gold.

* Risk sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat

after strong U.S. jobs data lifted hopes around a quick economic

recovery.

* Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new

claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000

last week.

* Japan’s core consumer prices slid for the ninth straight

month in April, as a record slump in cellphone fees offset

rising energy prices.

* Britain’s economy will grow much faster than expected this

year as a fast-moving coronavirus vaccine program allows