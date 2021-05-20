Gigi Hadid Shares New Photos Baby Khai And Zayn Malik

The cuteness overload I needed to finish this week.
Gigi Hadid has kept her life as a mom pretty private since welcoming her first daughter, Khai, with Zayn Malik back in September.
Gigi and Zayn each shared a sweet message on Instagram announcing the birth of their little girl to the world.
Since then, we’ve gotten rare glimpses of the life they all share together but the family has kept mostly to themselves.
But today, we were gifted with a Taurus season photo dump from the supermodel featuring some super cute family moments.
Like this rare photo of Zayn and Gigi kissing.
And this adorable moment when Gigi and Khai were matching in Isabel Marant heart shirts.
“She’s an amazing baby. It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”
“I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way,” she told Vogue.
Bella Hadid also commented on her sister’s decision to keep Khai’s face from the public saying, “Until her child wants to be in the spotlight and can make the decision herself, [Gigi] doesn’t want to put her in that position.”
Love this little family of three!!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!