Fujimori Looks to Speed Up Projects to Tap Copper Riches in Peru

(Bloomberg) — Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori would support energy and mining projects if elected, a campaign adviser said, drawing a stark contrast with her left-wing rival.

Her government wouldn’t seek to renegotiate contracts at the Camisea gas deposit and would push for the go-ahead of the Tia Maria and Conga mining projects that have encountered community resistance, adviser Rafael Belaunde said in an interview. Fujimori would focus on resolving community issues to attract more investment, he said.

The goal is to help “set new projects in motion, with a fundamental component being that the populations — particularly the populations around the areas where these activities occur — feel the benefits,” Belaunde said.

Fujimori, who is out on bail for alleged corruption and is the daughter of a jailed former president, will face Pedro Castillo in a June 6 runoff vote that will pit two opposing visions for the way out of pandemic-induced economic stress. The election result, which a weekend poll showed is too close to call, will reverberate across metal markets given the world is relying on Peru to help meet growing copper demand in a clean-energy transition. The nation is the second-biggest supplier of the wiring metal and a major producer of zinc, silver and gold.