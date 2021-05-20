First ships dock at Kenya’s Lamu deep water port

Article content

NAIROBI — The first ships docked at Kenya’s deep water Lamu Port on Thursday as the country looks to open a new transport corridor linking its vast northern region and neighboring nations to the sea.

Kenyan officials hope that the Indian Ocean port, the country’s second deep water facility, will attract cargo destined for neighboring landlocked nations Ethiopia and South Sudan, and offer transhipment services where large vessels bring in cargo for onward distribution by smaller ships.

The Lamu Port, which is being built by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), will cost $3 billion to complete over several years. It will compete with ports in Djibouti and Sudan and Kenya’s main port of Mombasa.

A commissioning ceremony for the first berth was held by Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday. Two more berths will be completed by the end of this year, completing the first phase.

“Lamu Port is strategically located in the middle of major shipping routes,” Kenyatta said.

There are, however, security concerns given the port’s proximity to Somalia, from where al Shabaab militants make frequent incursions against targets on the lonely roads that cut across the jungles surrounding Lamu.