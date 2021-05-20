Fireweed Closes $5.0 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investor

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce closing of its non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) announced April 22, 2021 for proceeds of CAD$5.0 million consisting of 6,250,000 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at $0.80 per Share with a single strategic investor.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used for general working capital purposes, cash reserves for future development, and exploration and development of the Company’s Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada.

Closing of the Financing remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All Shares issued under the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day following the date of closing. No finder’s fee was paid.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc-lead-silver and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, NS, Oro, Sol, Ben, and Stump) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Zinc Project including maps and drill sections can be found on the Company’s website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED ZINC LTD.

“Brandon Macdonald”

CEO & Director

Contact

Brandon MacDonald

Phone: (604) 646-8361

