Fear Street Trilogy First Look

You’re about to have goosebumps.
R.L. Stine fans are in for a treat this summer.
The author’s best-selling book series Fear Street is officially being adapted into a horror trilogy for Netflix.
Three terrifying installments will premiere each week starting July 2, taking place over the course of 1994, 1978 and 1666.
With only one minute of bone-chilling footage in the first preview, fans already had a lot to unpack.
For starters, Maya Hawke goes head to head with a masked stranger after receiving an unnerving phone call of someone breathing.
Sadie Sink also makes a brief appearance in the frightening trailer.
Maya and Sadie are both Netflix alums after appearing in Stranger Things together, so I can’t wait to see what they’ll bring to the table in Fear Street.
The teaser ends with an ominous message of “Three Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story.” I guess we’ll have to wait until July to find out the horrifying truth.
What do you think of the first Fear Street preview? Let us know in the comments!
TV and Movies
