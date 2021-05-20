Exxon, Chevron question Australia’s industry-wide levy to clean up offshore field

Article content

MELBOURNE — U.S. oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp on Thursday branded Australia’s proposed industry-wide levy to cover the cost of decommissioning an offshore oil field, which neither has had any stake in, as “arbitrary” and “disappointing.”

The planned levy to remove facilities and plug abandoned wells at an oil field in the Timor Sea, off the northwest coast, could be a precedent setting move with significant implications for extractive industries in Australia.

The government decided to impose the levy as it did not want taxpayers to have to cover the cost of rehabilitating the Laminaria-Corallina field in the Timor Sea after the owner, Northern Oil & Gas Australia (NOGA), went into liquidation in 2019.

NOGA bought the field from Woodside Petroleum and Talisman Energy in 2016.

Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic said decommissioning costs could top A$1 billion if all of the facilities are required to be removed.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt’s spokesman said talks with industry representative were underway over how the levy will be applied to Australia’s oil and gas producers.

Two sources familiar with those talks have said one option under consideration would be to calculate companies’ contributions based on their production volumes.