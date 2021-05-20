EU Parliament backs citizens’ legal challenges to protect environment

Article content

BRUSSELS — The European Parliament on Thursday voted for changes to European Union law that would give the public more scope to challenge legally any EU decisions and laws that adversely affect the environment.

The proposed change still needs the approval of EU member states, which have already been rocked by a rise in legal action over concerns about climate change.

The EU is negotiating changes to its law enforcing the Aarhus Convention, a United Nations agreement that protects the public’s access to justice in environmental matters, after a U.N.-appointed committee said in 2017 the EU was failing to properly enforce it.

The Parliament voted on Thursday to allow members of the public to challenge EU laws and decisions that could violate laws relating to the environment, whereas the current law allows only non-governmental organizations to do so.

If adopted, legal charity Client Earth said the change could allow public challenges to decisions to approve harmful pesticides, let cars breach emissions limits or to fund coal-fired power, for instance.

The parliament also said court proceedings must not be prohibitively expensive, as that could restrict the public’s access to justice.