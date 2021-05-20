EU fines UBS, Nomura, UniCredit $452 mln over bond cartel

Article content

BRUSSELS — European Union antitrust regulators fined UBS, UniCredit and Nomura 371 million euros ($452 million) on Thursday in connection with a European government bond trading cartel.

The penalties are the latest to punish the financial industry for alleged involvement in foreign exchange cartels, Euribor and Libor benchmark cartels, and bonds cartels.

The three banks said in statements that they would appeal or were considering doing so.

The European Commission said the European government bond cartel ran from 2007 to 2011, with traders from the banks informing each other on their prices and volumes offered in the run-up to the auctions and the prices being shown to their customers or to the market in general via multilateral chatrooms on Bloomberg terminals.

“A well-functioning European government bonds market is paramount both for the eurozone member states issuing these bonds to generate liquidity and the investors buying and trading them,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

UBS said the fine related to “a legacy issue” and it had since taken action to improve its processes.

“Taking into account relevant provisions, this matter may have an impact of up to $100 million on UBS’s second quarter 2021 results,” it said.