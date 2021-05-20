EU antitrust regulators fine Nomura, UBS, UniCredit 371 million euros By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Nomura, UBS and UniCredit a total of 371 million euros ($452 million) for taking part in a European governments bonds trading cartel.

The European Commission said Bank of America (NYSE:), RBS (LON:) (now known as NatWest, Natixis and WestLB (now known as Portigon) also took part in the cartel.

Natwest escaped a fine as it alerted the cartel to the EU competition watchdog. Bank of America and Natixis were also not fined either because their infringement falls outside the limitation period for imposition of fines, the Commission said.

It said Portigon, the legal and economic successor of WestLB, received a zero fine as it did not generate any net turnover in the last business year which served as a cap to the fine.

($1 = 0.8207 euros)