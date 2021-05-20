Ethereum Soars 30% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Ethereum Soars 30% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $2,906.69 by 20:43 (00:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 30.32% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain ever.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $330.82B, or 18.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,766.02 to $2,907.72 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 24.4%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $66.98B or 24.26% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,922.2527 to $4,129.9937 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 33.43% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $42,049.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 12.47% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $412.66 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 36.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $774.01B or 42.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $63.12B or 3.48% of the total cryptocurrency market value.