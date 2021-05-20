Ethereum Jumps 24% In Rally By Investing.com



© Reuters Ethereum Jumps 24% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $2,883.08 by 08:43 (12:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 23.82% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 3.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $328.31B, or 18.06% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,163.40 to $2,883.08 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 25.78%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $90.18B or 23.26% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,922.2527 to $4,171.7593 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 33.97% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $41,945.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.62% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $393.91 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 17.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $779.36B or 42.87% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $59.49B or 3.27% of the total cryptocurrency market value.