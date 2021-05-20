Ethereum Falls 17% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 17% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2,576.98 by 00:20 (04:20 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 16.73% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $296.99B, or 17.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,163.40 to $2,583.60 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 35.44%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $92.97B or 22.92% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,922.2527 to $4,171.7593 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 40.98% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,640.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.23% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0019 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.06%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $740.03B or 44.59% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $58.10B or 3.50% of the total cryptocurrency market value.