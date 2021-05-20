EOS Tumbles 22% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Tumbles 22% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $6.0361 by 00:46 (04:46 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 22.16% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.7343B, or 0.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.1312 to $6.1999 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 44.41%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.8759B or 2.47% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.1734 to $11.9200 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 73.73% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,405.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.79% on the day.

was trading at $2,538.89 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 13.32%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $735.1253B or 44.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $292.5489B or 17.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value.