EOS Soars 30% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Soars 30% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $6.9213 by 09:05 (13:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 30.33% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 11.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $6.4704B, or 0.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.1312 to $6.9553 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 36.82%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.8372B or 2.32% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.1734 to $11.9200 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 69.88% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $41,956.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 20.37% on the day.

was trading at $2,928.28 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 25.76%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $783.0836B or 42.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $335.0247B or 18.21% of the total cryptocurrency market value.