Dollar heads for weekly loss as traders shrug off taper talk

SINGAPORE — The dollar was pinned near
milestone lows on Friday, and headed for a weekly loss, as
traders’ initial concerns at taper talk in Federal Reserve
minutes ebbed – with actual tapering seeming distant – while
pandemic recovery boosted other currencies.
On Wednesday, minutes from the April Fed meeting noted some
committee members think that if the economy keeps improving, it
might be appropriate, at upcoming meetings, to “begin discussing
a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”
But after bouncing off a four-month low on the euro as the
mere mention of tapering policy prompted fears of early rate
rises, the dollar has dropped back and, at $1.2225 per euro
, is again testing major support around $1.2345.
The dollar index is at 89.795, just a fraction above
a three-month low of 89.686 struck before the Fed minutes were
published. The index, which measures the greenback against six
major currencies, is down about 0.6% for the week so far.
Against the yen the dollar was steady in Asia on
Friday at 108.84, having dropped about 0.5% on the week.
Cryptocurrencies have also staged a comeback, with bitcoin
at $41,171 sitting some 37% above Wednesday’s low.
“It has been just over 24 hours since markets got spooked by
the prospect of the U.S. Fed tapering its asset purchases, but
having proverbially slept on it, the mood seems less sour
today,” ANZ analysts said in a note. “Which seems reasonable –
it’s not like the Fed is on the brink of wanting to actually
act.”
A future discussion on tapering is also already reflected in
the pricing of U.S. Treasuries and in money markets after the
heavy selling of government bonds through February and March,
limiting further dollar gains from the Fed minutes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to
1.6340% overnight and have range-traded between roughly 1.5% and
1.7% for two months, after jumping by more than 80 basis points
in the first quarter of 2021. Fed Funds futures price the first
full rate hike by January 2023.
“The world was, is and will remain awash with cheap
dollars,” said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.
“As long as the Fed is talking about talking about tapering,
Treasuries are likely to remain stuck in their range and the
dollar’s path of least resistance is to go on falling, albeit
slowly.”
Elsewhere among major currencies, moves were slight as
traders awaited retail sales data in Australia and Purchasing
Managers’ Index figures across Europe.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars, which are near
multi-year highs as lofty commodity prices and strong pandemic
recoveries provide support, looked to close the week broadly
steady.
The kiwi last bought $0.7198 and the Aussie
$0.7773.
Sterling is perched close to its highest since 2018
as high vaccination rates support a stronger-than-expected
economic recovery. Analysts said retail sales figures, as well
as May PMIs later on Friday might deliver a further boost.
Sterling last traded steady at $1.4185.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0039 GMT
Descriptio RIC Last U.S. Close Pct YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
n Previous Change Change
Session
Euro/Dolla $1.2234 $1.2229 +0.04% +0.14% +1.2238 +1.2224
r
Dollar/Yen 108.8450 108.8000 +0.05% +5.39% +108.8750 +108.8200
Euro/Yen 133.15 133.03 +0.09% +4.91% +133.2000 +132.9800
Dollar/Swi 0.8969 0.8974 -0.05% +1.38% +0.8976 +0.8969
ss
Sterling/D 1.4186 1.4190 -0.02% +3.84% +1.4194 +1.4185
ollar
Dollar/Can 1.2059 1.2059 +0.00% -5.30% +1.2068 +1.2057
adian
Aussie/Dol 0.7772 0.7773 -0.01% +1.03% +0.7778 +0.7769
lar
NZ 0.7198 0.7205 -0.08% +0.24% +0.7203 +0.7196
Dollar/Dol
lar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.)
