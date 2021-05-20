Dollar heads for weekly loss as traders shrug off taper talk

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

SINGAPORE — The dollar was pinned near

milestone lows on Friday, and headed for a weekly loss, as

traders’ initial concerns at taper talk in Federal Reserve

minutes ebbed – with actual tapering seeming distant – while

pandemic recovery boosted other currencies.

On Wednesday, minutes from the April Fed meeting noted some

committee members think that if the economy keeps improving, it

might be appropriate, at upcoming meetings, to “begin discussing

a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”

But after bouncing off a four-month low on the euro as the

mere mention of tapering policy prompted fears of early rate

rises, the dollar has dropped back and, at $1.2225 per euro

, is again testing major support around $1.2345.

The dollar index is at 89.795, just a fraction above

a three-month low of 89.686 struck before the Fed minutes were

published. The index, which measures the greenback against six

major currencies, is down about 0.6% for the week so far.

Against the yen the dollar was steady in Asia on

Friday at 108.84, having dropped about 0.5% on the week.

Cryptocurrencies have also staged a comeback, with bitcoin

at $41,171 sitting some 37% above Wednesday’s low.

“It has been just over 24 hours since markets got spooked by

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

the prospect of the U.S. Fed tapering its asset purchases, but

having proverbially slept on it, the mood seems less sour

today,” ANZ analysts said in a note. “Which seems reasonable –

it’s not like the Fed is on the brink of wanting to actually

act.”

A future discussion on tapering is also already reflected in

the pricing of U.S. Treasuries and in money markets after the

heavy selling of government bonds through February and March,

limiting further dollar gains from the Fed minutes.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to

1.6340% overnight and have range-traded between roughly 1.5% and

1.7% for two months, after jumping by more than 80 basis points

in the first quarter of 2021. Fed Funds futures price the first

full rate hike by January 2023.

“The world was, is and will remain awash with cheap

dollars,” said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

“As long as the Fed is talking about talking about tapering,

Treasuries are likely to remain stuck in their range and the

dollar’s path of least resistance is to go on falling, albeit

slowly.”

Elsewhere among major currencies, moves were slight as

traders awaited retail sales data in Australia and Purchasing

Managers’ Index figures across Europe.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars, which are near

multi-year highs as lofty commodity prices and strong pandemic

recoveries provide support, looked to close the week broadly

steady.

The kiwi last bought $0.7198 and the Aussie

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

$0.7773.

Sterling is perched close to its highest since 2018

as high vaccination rates support a stronger-than-expected

economic recovery. Analysts said retail sales figures, as well

as May PMIs later on Friday might deliver a further boost.

Sterling last traded steady at $1.4185.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0039 GMT

Descriptio RIC Last U.S. Close Pct YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

n Previous Change Change

Session

Euro/Dolla $1.2234 $1.2229 +0.04% +0.14% +1.2238 +1.2224

r

Dollar/Yen 108.8450 108.8000 +0.05% +5.39% +108.8750 +108.8200

Euro/Yen 133.15 133.03 +0.09% +4.91% +133.2000 +132.9800

Dollar/Swi 0.8969 0.8974 -0.05% +1.38% +0.8976 +0.8969

ss

Sterling/D 1.4186 1.4190 -0.02% +3.84% +1.4194 +1.4185

ollar

Dollar/Can 1.2059 1.2059 +0.00% -5.30% +1.2068 +1.2057

adian

Aussie/Dol 0.7772 0.7773 -0.01% +1.03% +0.7778 +0.7769

lar

NZ 0.7198 0.7205 -0.08% +0.24% +0.7203 +0.7196

Dollar/Dol

lar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR