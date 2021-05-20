Dollar heads for weekly loss as traders shrug off taper talk

Article content

SINGAPORE — The dollar was pinned near

milestone lows on Friday, and headed for a weekly loss, as

traders’ initial concerns at taper talk in Federal Reserve

minutes ebbed – with actual tapering seeming distant – while

pandemic recovery boosted other currencies.

On Wednesday, minutes from the April Fed meeting noted some

committee members think that if the economy keeps improving, it

might be appropriate, at upcoming meetings, to “begin discussing

a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”

But after bouncing off a four-month low on the euro as the

mere mention of tapering policy prompted fears of early rate

rises, the dollar has dropped back and, at $1.2225 per euro

, is again testing major support around $1.2345.

The dollar index is at 89.795, just a fraction above

a three-month low of 89.686 struck before the Fed minutes were

published. The index, which measures the greenback against six

major currencies, is down about 0.6% for the week so far.

Against the yen the dollar was steady in Asia on

Friday at 108.84, having dropped about 0.5% on the week.

Cryptocurrencies have also staged a comeback, with bitcoin

at $41,171 sitting some 37% above Wednesday’s low.

“It has been just over 24 hours since markets got spooked by