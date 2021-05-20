Dollar eases after Fed-minutes fueled bounce; bitcoin volatile

Article content

LONDON — The U.S. dollar edged lower on Thursday but remained well above three-month lows hit overnight after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting revealed there was more talk of tapering its bond purchases than investors had expected.

In the Fed minutes, several policymakers said that a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate “at some point” if the U.S. economic recovery continues to gain momentum.

That surprised markets with some investors unwinding some of their short dollar positions as they believed the Fed would remain on hold for the foreseeable future despite strong data.

However, the dollar’s overnight gains looked set to run out of steam in early London trading with the greenback declining against most of its peers. Against a basket of its rivals , the dollar was down 0.25% at 90.00 but remained well above a late-February low of 89.686 hit on Wednesday.

“The Fed minutes might end the recent period of dollar weakness for now, but it is still too early for a trend reversal,” Commerzbank strategists said in a daily note.

The dollar has been declining over the past few weeks as key Fed officials have repeatedly said they were not ready to discuss reducing stimulus, judging spikes in inflation would be transient.