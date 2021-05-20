Dollar drifts lower as Fed minutes-fueled bounce fades

Article content

LONDON — The U.S. dollar slipped on Thursday but remained well above three-month lows hit overnight after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting showed there was more talk of it tapering its bond purchases than investors had expected.

In the Fed minutes, several policymakers said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate “at some point” if the U.S. economic recovery continues to gain momentum.

That surprised markets, with some investors unwinding some of their short dollar positions and pushing the dollar higher as they believed the Fed would remain on hold for the foreseeable future despite strong data.

However, the dollar’s gains fizzled partially in London, trading with the greenback declining against most of its peers. Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar was down 0.25% at 90.00 but remained above a late-February low of 89.686 hit on Wednesday.

The dollar’s overnight bounce coincided with a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and weaker stocks. Fed fund futures pricing for rate changes in late-2022 and early 2023 remain steady from earlier this week.

“The Fed minutes might end the recent period of dollar weakness for now, but it is still too early for a trend reversal,” Commerzbank strategists said in a daily note.