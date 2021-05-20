Diane Francis: We need immigrants — but not a flood of them

Immigration should target those who can contribute to the economy Photo by Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press files

Article content You have to wonder if the Liberals consulted Statistics Canada before they barrelled ahead with their plan to allow 1.2 million more immigrants into the country over the next three years. Last week, I pointed out that Canada’s unemployment rate is high, at 8.1 per cent, compared to 6.1 per cent in the United States and 5.6 per cent in Australia. Both those countries have prudently cut back on immigration because of the recession and job losses due to the pandemic. But not Canada. A deeper dive into Canadian statistics yields another reason this proposed policy is unjustified. The rate of unemployment in 2020 among immigrants was dramatically higher than the average, according to Statistics Canada. In 2020, there was 13.5 per cent unemployment among immigrants who landed less than five years before; 11.7 per cent among those who arrived six to 10 years earlier; and 9.5 per cent among those who have been here for more than a decade.