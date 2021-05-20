Deutsche Telekom raises annual profit growth outlook to 3%-5% through 2024

Article content

BERLIN — Deutsche Telekom on Thursday raised its medium-term core profit outlook to 3%-5% growth per year through 2024, while maintaining an annual revenue forecast of 1%-2% increase.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to rise to more than 1.75 euros ($2.13) by 2024, compared to 1.20 euros in 2020, the Bonn-based telecoms group, with operations in Europe and the United States, said ahead of a two-day strategy presentation.

Management would propose a divided of 40-60% of adjusted earnings per share, subject to a floor of 0.60 euros that was introduced in November 2019, after U.S. unit T-Mobile agreed to take over smaller rival Sprint.

“We step up our efforts,” said Chief Executive Officer Tim Hoettges, after raising the target for profit growth from a range of 2-4% set at Deutsche Telekom’s last strategy update in 2018.

“We want to outperform the strong development of the last few years and lead the Group into the future with sustainable growth.”

At the mid point, Deutsche Telekom’s forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) after leases comes to 41 billion euros in 2024, according a Reuters calculation, compared to consensus forecasts of 42.3 billion euros in a company poll https://www.telekom.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/consensus of analysts.