Deutsche Bank sets targets for sustainable investments, women leaders By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted next to the Deutsche Bank’s logo prior to the bank’s annual meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German lender Deutsche Bank (DE:) said on Thursday that it would pump more than 200 billion euros ($243.88 billion) into so-called sustainable financing and investments by 2023, two years earlier than intitially planned.
The bank also said it would aim for more female leaders within its ranks, with women making up 35% of managing director, director and vice president roles by 2025. That’s up from 29% now.
($1 = 0.8201 euros)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.