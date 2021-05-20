deFIRE and Coin360 Partner To Add Aggregated Data on ADA By CoinQuora



deFIRE and Coin360 Partner To Add Aggregated Data on ADA



deFIRE and Coin360 partner to provide reliable DEX prices on .

The partnership could boost Cardano’s native token ecosystem.

The partners are already exploring future collaborations.

deFIRE, a smart order routing DeFi project, has announced its partnership with live data aggregator Coin360. Consequently, DeFi users can now access reliable DEX prices on Cardano.

Notably, deFIRE is built on Cardano and powered by Changelly. Also, the decentralized finance (DeFi) project aims to provide a distributed oracle service on Cardano. In addition, deFIRE’s low latency decentralized order router has the potential to rapidly boost Cardano’s native token ecosystem. This makes the DeFi project a critical asset to the already fast-growing Cardano network.

In addition, the partnership will help deFIRE expand its growing DeFi ecosystem and support more institutional order flow originators and retail traders. This is than…

