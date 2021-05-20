Cryptos Bounce Back As Backers Try To Prove A Point    By Investing.com

By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – The world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain is staging a recovery after Wednesday left it badly bruised.
(), the crypto with the largest market cap, was back above $42,000, bouncing back from the $30,000 depth it sank to a day earlier.
and Dogecoin , both of which lost more than a fourth of their value in the carnage, were also attempting to erase their losses, with the latter managing to recoup all of it.
Coinbase (NASDAQ:) was up 3%, still some way off from a full recovery after a near 6% erosion Wednesday. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:), a Bitcoin investor, was up 5%.
Shares of companies linked to blockchain technology, the basis of cryptos, were also up. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:) were each up 7% to 8%.
A 30% to 40% erosion in crypto values is not unusual but coming as it did amid a swirling debate around their stability, use as a store of value and use by criminals left many questioning their continued viability.
There had been much unease in the last few days over Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk’s sudden shifting of allegiance to Dogecoin from Bitcoin, the latter also being the most popular crypto.
With China announcing a clampdown on crypto transactions Wednesday, all hell broke loose and crypto prices plunged, causing much amusement among their skeptics who question their value as a hedge against inflation and their viability against sovereign currencies.
That a CEO’s tweets can cause wild swings in their value has also not helped the cause of the crypto backers.
But Thursday’s comeback will give a huge sigh of relief to its supporters as they seek greater acceptance for the cryptos.
