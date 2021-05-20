Crypto ‘Recipe for Disaster’ Keeps Bitcoin, Ether Under Pressure

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin and Ether remained under pressure after a bruising U.S. session that left much of the cryptocurrency community in shock.

The two leading digital tokens slipped back toward this week’s lows during Asian trading before rebounding. Bitcoin dropped as much as 8.7% and was trading at $39,270 as of 12:09 p.m in Hong Kong. Ether slumped as much as 15% but later pared that decline.

Cryptocurrencies have tumbled this week after Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk complained about the fossil-fuel usage implied by Bitcoin’s energy needs while reversing his pledge to allow purchases of cars with the largest token. The People’s Bank of China added to the negative sentiment by reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used for payments. Still, those catalysts didn’t entirely explain the rout that took place Wednesday after a more than yearlong boom.

Leveraged investors and the spike in volatility may have also played their parts in the tumult. Many traders in crypto use borrowed money to boost their returns, which leaves them vulnerable to having their positions automatically sold if prices drop.

In the past 24 hours, more than 830,000 traders have had their account liquidated, equal to $8.9 billion worth of crypto, according to Bybt.com data.