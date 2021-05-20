Corn edges lower, set to finish week over 3% higher on China demand, supply concerns

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures edged lower on Friday, but strong Chinese demand and concerns about global supplies kept the grain on track for a weekly gain of more 3%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3% at $6.62-3/4 a bushel by 0049 GMT, after gaining 1% in the previous session.

* Corn is up more than 3% for the week, rebounding from losses of more than 12% last week.

* The most-active soybean futures were down more than 3.5% for the week, their biggest one-week loss since January.

* The most-active wheat futures were down nearly 4.5% for the week, the second straight weekly fall.

* Private exporters reported the sale of 1.224 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) said on Thursday.

* The government announced corn sale to China for the sixth day in a row , with the deal topping 1 million tonnes on five of those days.

* The USDA also said corn export sales totalled 4.339 million tonnes in the week ended May 13, the most in nearly two months.

* Consultancy Agroconsult slashed its forecast for Brazil’s upcoming second annual corn crop by 15% to 66.2 million tonnes on Wednesday afternoon.