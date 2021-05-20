Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. (the “Corporation” or “Cordy”) (CKK: TSX-V) released today its first quarter results.

ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three months ended March 31, ($ 000’s) 2021 2020 ($) Change Revenue Environmental Services 6,461 7,490 (1,029 ) Heavy Construction 36 149 (113 ) Corporate – 7 (7 ) 6,497 7,646 (1,149 ) Direct operating expenses Environmental Services 5,140 5,798 (658 ) Heavy Construction 30 71 (41 ) Corporate – – – 5,170 5,869 (699 ) General and administrative expenses Environmental Services 297 130 167 Heavy Construction 1 – 1 Corporate 283 201 82 581 331 250 Operating earnings(1) Environmental Services 1,024 1,562 (538 ) Heavy Construction 5 78 (73 ) Corporate (283 ) (194 ) (89 ) 746 1,446 (700 ) Depreciation 588 465 123 Finance costs 315 110 205 Gain on disposal – – – Earnings before tax (157 ) 871 (1,028 ) Income tax expense – – – Net earnings (157 ) 871 (1,028 ) (1) Operating earnings is a non-IFRS term and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, see reconciliation on page 8 of this document.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

The first quarter of 2021 included multiple challenges. Most notably, risk and uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (“COVID-19”) continued to impact spending of customers in the oil and gas industry, which saw drilling activity, on a rig released basis, drop over 30% compared to Q1-2020. Additionally, in early January, the announcement of new workforce restrictions caused several major projects significant delays when retuning to work after the holiday season.

The decrease in activity described above had a direct impact on Cordy’s top line revenue, while exposure to the unanticipated delays on certain major projects, caused cost overruns that put strain on the Company’s first quarter margins.

First Quarter Financial Summary:

For the three month period ended March 31, 2021, Cordy’s consolidated revenues decreased by 15 percent, from the comparative period in 2020. Cordy’s consolidated operating earnings decreased $0.7 million or 48 percent from the comparative period. Cordy’s net loss was $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to net income of $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, representing a 118% decrease over the prior period.

As a percentage of revenue, operating earnings decreased to 11 percent of revenue in 2021 as compared to 19 percent in 2020.

The Canadian Emergency Wages Subsidy (“CEWS”) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.6 million where

$0.5 million was recognized as reduction to Direct Operation Expenses (“DOE”); and

$0.1 million was recognized as reduction to general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses.

CORPORATE OUTLOOK

The risk and uncertainties around the immediate and prolonged effects of COVID-19 remain as demonstrated by the decrease in revenue and, margin compression, realised by Cordy in the first quarter as compared to 2020. The Company will continue to face COVID-19 related challenges as it navigates economic fallout from the government restrictions, the availability and uptake of vaccinations, and stricter lock downs, due to COVID-19 case surges.

As the Company progresses though its second quarter, the risks and uncertainty around COVID-19 remain front and center. Western Canada, particularly Alberta, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases (the “Third Wave”) and a new level of aggressive restrictions to flatten the curve.

Over the near term, despite contending with challenges associated with the Third Wave, Management sees existing projects continuing to progress through the second quarter and contributing to a year-over-year improvement compared to Q2-2020. With the availability of vaccinations and vaccination uptake continuing to increase, coupled with aggressive restrictions now in place, the Third Wave will subside. The Company is optimistic that its current projects will continue, and the year-over-year improvement it’s forecasting in Q2 will continue though the third quarter.

Visibility into the fourth quarter and beyond is still highly variable, but the Company is seeing optimism from its Oil and Gas customers, suggesting an increase in spending for the balance of 2021 and 2022 winter drilling season.

Management continues to evaluate its growth opportunities and access to growth capital, while aggressively managing its costs and focusing on the health and safety of its employees, contractors, and customers, ensuring it is doing its part in mitigating the spread, and limiting the impact of COVID-19.

