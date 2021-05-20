Commerce chief says U.S. could help boost chips transparency

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday she held meetings with three dozen senior industry leaders on a semiconductor chip shortage and said the United States could help boost transparency in the market.

The meeting included General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co , Stellantis NV, chip suppliers and other users of chips.

Raimondo and the Biden administration back $50 billion in U.S. government spending to dramatically boost U.S. semiconductor production and research, but it will take significant time for that spending – if approved by Congress – to boost supply.

Asked if there was any action the Biden administration could take to address short-term auto production issues, Raimondo suggested it could help with demand forecasting and address a “lack of transparency” around the chips market and various sector needs.

“We are thinking about ways that we might be able to help with more information-sharing between suppliers and consumers,” Raimondo said.

“It may be that there is a role for the government to play, either in encouraging industry to do that or somehow helping to increase the transparency and information-sharing.”

The global semiconductor chip shortage will cost automakers $110 billion in lost revenue this year, up from a prior estimate of $61 billion, consulting firm AlixPartners said last week, as it forecast the crisis will hit the production of 3.9 million vehicles.