Colombian peso, stocks tumble on junk status

Colombia’s peso and stocks tumbled on

Thursday after the Andean country lost one of its three

investment-grade ratings, while other Latin American currencies

were mostly mixed amid growing concerns over tighter U.S.

monetary policy.

The peso shed 1%, touching a one-week low to the

dollar after S&P Global Ratings lowered Colombia’s rating to

junk bond status.

Analysts said the downgrade had come earlier than

anticipated, while Wall Street banks JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley

and Goldman Sachs predicted that Fitch would follow suit with a

rating downgrade this year.

The downgrade follows violent anti-government protests over

a now-withdrawn tax proposal, as well as growing concerns over

strained fiscal spending and debt because of the COVID-19

pandemic.

“We do expect Fitch to follow S&P in the near future given

our expectation that political restrictions will prevent the

authorities from delivering a meaningful structural tax reform,”

Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. “Furthermore, rising

social activism may have negative implications for medium-term

investment/growth and the fiscal baseline, given intense demands

for additional spending.”

Colombia’s Colcap index tumbled 1.9% to 1,242.52