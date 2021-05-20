Cisco, Kohl’s Fall Premarket; Virgin Galactic Soars By Investing.com

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.1% after Bank of America (NYSE:) upgraded its stance on the media company all the way to ‘buy’ from ‘underperform’ on the potential of it becoming an acquisition target in the wake of the massive merger agreement between Discovery (NASDAQ:) and WarnerMedia.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.2% after Bernstein upgraded its investment stance on the semiconductor to ‘outperform’ from ‘market perform’, saying the company has long-term potential as a key supplier for electric vehicles.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:) stock fell 6.8% after the footwear retailer said its revenue for the second quarter would be below expectations even as its swung to a profit in the first quarter as sales doubled.

L Brands (NYSE:) stock fell 2% after the retail company said it wasn’t providing a forecast for the rest of the year because it is preparing to spin off its Victoria’s Secret business as its own public entity. L Brands reported first-quarter earnings and sales that topped estimates.

BJs Wholesale (NYSE:) stock fell 4.5% after the warehouse retailer reported comparable-store sales ex-fuel fell by 5% in the first quarter, adding that the rest of the year remains difficult to forecast.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) stock soared 21% after the space tourism company announced it is targeting Saturday for its next spaceflight test following the completion of a maintenance review of its carrier aircraft.

Kohls (NYSE:) stock fell 6.4% despite the retail chain reporting a near 70% jump in first-quarter sales and raising its forecast for 2021 profit, as it prepares for the upcoming shopping boom after a pandemic hit. Its stock is up nearly 50% year to date.

