Chris Evans Reveals How He Rescued His Cute Dog Dodger

“I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day.”
“Happy #nationalrescuedogday!” he wrote. “This is the moment I met Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah, and the scene took place at a shelter.”
“I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home [with] me,” Evans continued.
“There are so many loving animals at shelters who are in desperate need of a home. Visit a shelter and leave with a best friend.”
Evans accompanied his caption with an adorable video of Dodger licking his hand at the shelter.
Back in February, the Avengers star revealed his beloved pup underwent hip replacement surgery after he brought him home.
“Such a trooper,” Evans wrote. “He’ll be back in action in no time.”
Dodger has quickly become Evans’ best friend. Thanks to that trip to the shelter, he was able to give a homeless dog a better life.
