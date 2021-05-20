China to Become Even More Dominant Oil Buyer After New Tax Code

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Planned tax adjustments in China are sparking a chain reaction that’s set to boost crude imports and raise refinery run rates across the Asian nation, adding to its dominance in the global oil market.

From mid-June, the top crude importer will introduce a levy on inbound flows of three oil-related items — bitumen mix, light-cycle oil and mixed aromatics — that are often used to make low-quality fuels or processed in refineries. Faced with the prospect of costlier products, Chinese buyers are on the hunt for barrels of suitable crudes they can use themselves to make replacements.

Already, there are signs of a cascading effect. Spot differentials for Middle Eastern and Russian crude have risen to a multi-month high, while timespreads for Dubai crude strengthened on expectations China will continue its oil-purchasing spree. The spreads are a key gauge of the supply-demand balance.

“The Asian spot market is receiving temporary support from the recently announced tax on diluted bitumen in China,” said Grayson Lim, a senior oil analyst at industry consultant FGE. “Robust Asian spot activities should continue in months ahead as crude balances tighten.”

The knock-on effects of the new levy are playing out as China continues its recovery from last-year’s pandemic-driven hit. With the virus largely under control — in sharp contrast to other parts of Asia — Chinese refiners have been trying to meet the sharp rise in demand for fuels such as gasoline and diesel as personal mobility increases and industrial demand improves.