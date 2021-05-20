Cher Gifts Fans With Exciting Biopic News On Her Birthday

The pop icon rang in her 75th birthday with a big announcement!
Cher’s 75th birthday is today, but it’s her fans who are receiving a gift. And it’s a good one: Universal Pictures is turning back time with an imminent biopic chronicling Cher’s life and legacy.
The artist herself is reportedly set to co-produce the upcoming film, so you know it’s going to be good.
“One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth, and vision,” Craymer said in a press release about the project. “Her unparalleled success in music, film and tv has inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”
Naturally, news of the industry legend’s career taking shape on the big screen prompted an immediate flood of excited messages from Cher’s fans, with one saying, “It only took 50 years!”
Like many inquiring Cher enthusiasts on social media, we can’t wait to find out who lands the upcoming biopic’s leading role. Who do you think should play the legend? Let us know in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!