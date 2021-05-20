Cardano Soars 53% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Cardano Soars 53% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.879898 by 08:48 (12:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 52.86% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain ever.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $60.273456B, or 3.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.332379 to $1.897620 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 3.1%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.839624B or 4.35% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.4601 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 23.58% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $41,940.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.62% on the day.

was trading at $2,879.19 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 23.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $785.189055B or 42.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $334.716308B or 18.28% of the total cryptocurrency market value.