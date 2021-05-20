Cardano Climbs 13% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 13% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.796203 by 07:41 (11:41 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 13.36% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 20.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $55.958742B, or 3.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.332379 to $1.796433 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.6%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.498968B or 4.19% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.4601 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 26.99% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,589.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.06% on the day.

was trading at $2,734.68 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.91%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $746.856084B or 42.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $311.962867B or 17.94% of the total cryptocurrency market value.