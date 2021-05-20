Canada to tighten mortgage lending rules as central bank frets over housing market

Article content

OTTAWA — Canada said on Thursday it would tighten rules on mortgage lending starting next month after the Bank of Canada earlier warned that the hot housing market and high household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks.

The country’s financial regulator and the Finance Department said separately that borrowers of both uninsured and insured mortgages must show that they can afford loans that are the higher of their current rate plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%.

That is a tweak to a mortgage stress test https://www.reuters.com/article/cbusiness-us-canada-housing-regulation-idCAKCN1C823O-OCABS Canada introduced in 2017 to ensure that borrowers are able to make payments even when interest rates increase.

It replaces the earlier benchmark that used banks’ advertised rate – currently 4.79% – to determine the minimum qualifying rate.

“The recent and rapid rise in housing prices is squeezing middle class Canadians across the entire country and raises concerns about the stability of the overall market,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

Canadian home sales and prices have surged in recent months, as demand has outpaced available supply. The average price nationwide jumped 41.9% in April from the previous year, when prices inched down amid a pandemic plunge in sales.