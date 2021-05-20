California regulator adopts EV mandate for Uber, Lyft ride-hail fleets By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California, U.S., May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) – California’s clean air regulator on Thursday adopted rules to mandate that nearly all trips on Uber’s and Lyft ‘s ride-hailing platforms in the state have to be in electric vehicles over the next few years.

The rules by the California Air Resources Board mandate that EVs account for 90% of ride-hailing vehicle miles traveled by 2030 and that ride-hail fleets cannot emit any CO2 by that date.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:) have said those goals are unrealistic without more public subsidies for EVs.

