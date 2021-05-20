Buy or Sell? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Viatris: Buy or Sell?

Viatris (VTRS) is a pharmaceutical company that sells a variety of different drugs. The company plans to offer its first ever dividend and is currently trading at a very low valuation. Does that make it a Buy? Read more to find out.Viatris (VTRS) is a Pittsburgh-based healthcare business that provides medicines. Previously conducting business under the name of Mylan (NASDAQ:) NV, VTRS makes generic drugs. Mylan ended up merging with a division of Pfizer (NYSE:) known as Upjohn, resulting in the name change.

VTRS was trading around $13 for much of April and early May. The stock then climbed to $15 in the second week of May and even broke through $16 this past week. However, if you take a look at VTRS’s six-month chart, you would find the stock traded between $16 and $18 between the end of 2020 and the first couple of months of 2021. VTRS tumbled in late February, dropping from $18 to $13.

Is VTRS a Buy now? Let’s find out.

