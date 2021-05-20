BUNNY Falls to Almost Zero By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

BSC Pancake Bunny Exploit: BUNNY Falls to Almost Zero
  • Binance Smart Chain’s Pancake Bunny suffers huge flash loan exploit.
  • The attack reduced BUNNY’s value to almost zer.
  • BUNNY suffered a $50 million loss, with $110 million vanishing from market cap.

Binance Smart Chain’s Pancake Bunny suffered a massive exploit at 10:34 UTC, May 20, 2021. The DeFi protocol faced a flash loan attack from an outsider.

Pancake Bunny has been updating its users from its official Twitter account since then:

