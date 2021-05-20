BUNNY Falls to Almost Zero By CoinQuora

BSC Pancake Bunny Exploit: BUNNY Falls to Almost Zero
- Binance Smart Chain’s Pancake Bunny suffers huge flash loan exploit.
- The attack reduced BUNNY’s value to almost zer.
- BUNNY suffered a $50 million loss, with $110 million vanishing from market cap.
Binance Smart Chain’s Pancake Bunny suffered a massive exploit at 10:34 UTC, May 20, 2021. The DeFi protocol faced a flash loan attack from an outsider.
Pancake Bunny has been updating its users from its official Twitter account since then:
Attention Bunny Fam
Our project has suffered a flash loan attack from an outside exploiter.
We will be posting a post mortem, in depth analysis, but for the time being we would like to update the community as to how this happened.
— pancakebunny.finance (@PancakeBunnyFin) May 20, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.