Bitcoin Pares Gains Amid U.S. Treasury Crypto Tax Crackdown By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – cut some its gains Thursday as the Treasury Department said it would require that any transfer worth $10,000 or more to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

rose 6.78%, to $39,928, but had traded as high as $42,425.

“As with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair-market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported on,” the Treasury Department said in a report on tax-enforcement proposals released Thursday.

The announcement arrived a day after billions of dollars was wiped off the total crypto market, led by a plunge in BTC to $30,261.

The U.S. crackdown comes amid concerns cryptos are being used in criminal activity including tax evasion.

“Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion,” the Treasury said.