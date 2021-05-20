Bitcoin Jumps 20% In a Green Day By Investing.com



© Reuters Bitcoin Jumps 20% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $41,872.7 by 09:02 (13:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 20.13% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 7, 2017.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $783.1B, or 42.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $35,010.4 to $41,946.6 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 16.69%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $121.9B or 32.01% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $30,261.7129 to $51,459.1563 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 35.36% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,906.57 on the Investing.com Index, up 24.84% on the day.

was trading at $1.933008 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 57.17%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $335.0B or 18.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Cardano’s market cap totaled $61.2B or 3.32% of the total cryptocurrency market value.